Diwali Fest Community Celebration to be Held Saturday, October 28 in Memorial Park

From SOMA Cross-Cultural Works:

SOMA Cross-Cultural Works has once again collaborated with the Township of Maplewood for the sixth annual Diwali Fest NJ, a unique multicultural celebration of Diwali (Festival of lights) and South Asian arts and culture for the whole community. Supported by volunteers from South Orange and Maplewood, Diwali Fest NJ provides an opportunity for everyone to enjoy and celebrate together as friends and neighbors.



You will have the opportunity to try a variety of Indian dishes, including Kati rolls, kebabs, biryanis, dosas, samosas, momos, and finish it off with chai and lassi. Don’t forget to bring your picnic blankets and chairs to make the most of the event and cash as some vendors may not accept electronic forms of payment.

Notable dance academies like Sriyam School of Dance, and Navatman Inc. will be performing traditional Indian dances while Rutgers Raag and Rhythm Tolee will bring in Bollywood and Punjabi folk fusion music.

The event is sponsored by the SIKORA Group, University Radiology, Seton Hall University, Sacks Orthodontics, and Jill Sockwell.

https://www.facebook.com/events/697056798561342/?active_tab=discussion





