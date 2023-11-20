CommunityHolidayMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Donate to Parenting Center & Rent Party Toy Drive Nov. 20-Dec. 15

The drive provides holiday gifts to children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

The Village Green
From the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center & Rent Party:

Now in its 26th year, the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center and Rent Party’s annual toy drive provides gifts for children in our district. Last year, our toy drive benefited over 400 children in our two communities. This year, we are once again counting on you to help us bring the spirit of the holidays to those in need in our community.

Tax-deductible contributions/donations are being accepted via:

https://gofund.me/92ab4bc4

Donate a toy from the wishlist:

Https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1BF9K6T6RSYN3?ref_=wl_share

Drop off a new toy in a toy drop-off bin in any one of our elementary schools from November 20 to December 15 (only new toys please).

Buy one, donate one at the following local stories: Sparkhouse and Toy Division. When you shop at these stores, you can purchase a gift or a gift card.

