From the South Orange Elks:

Come to the South Orange Elks Lodge on Saturday, October 7 and bring the whole family!

Enjoy a host of homemade Oktoberfest specials, food trucks, competitions for the adults, plenty of activities for the kids, and tons of live music. And of course, the beloved Smash Tent!

$10 for ages 15 and up (all proceeds go to benefit the Elks charitable organization)

Band Lineup:

Honest Wagner

Over my Dad Body

Spicy Pickers