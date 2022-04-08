Former Maplewood Resident Anthony Brooks in Dire Need of Kidney Donation

Former Maplewood resident and Air Force veteran Anthony Brooks is in dire need of a living kidney donation. Brooks lost one kidney to cancer in 2017 and now faces the removal of his remaining kidney due to cancer in the next three months.

Many local families have deep connection with Tony, his wife Intisar and his family forged throughout the years when their three children — Iman, Ameer and Jawhar (Jojo) — went through the South Orange-Maplewood School District. The family now lives in West Orange.

Those interested in donating should specify Anthony Brooks as the recipient when filling out the RWJ Barnabas Health donation interest form. Reach out with any questions to onekidney4Tony@gmail.com.

Brooks posted the following to his Facebook page on April 2:

Nov 2016 I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Jan 2017 my right kidney was removed and I was cancer free. On Mar 31 I was told my my cancer was back but it is in my one remaining kidney. My doctor told me if I don’t get a new kidney in three months the one that I have left has to be removed. We are in the process of trying to find a living donor. If you are interested in being a donor or finding out more about the living donor program, please click on the link below. Please share the link with anyone you think might be open to being a part of the living donor program. Please inbox me with any questions or for more information. To be a donor? You can go to this site rwjbh.org/ldi for info.