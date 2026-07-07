Historic Warehouse on Valley Street Holds Liqudation Sale Prior to Demolition

The historic warehouse at 219 Valley in South Orange will hold a liquidation sale that is free and open to the public beginning Tuesday, July 7.

The warehouse, which, according to the South Orange Downtown website, has been a part of the South Orange community since 1889, is being cleared out prior to demolition. As more areas are cleared and organized, new items will be added regularly, so there’s always something new to discover, the website says.

All five floors are filled with furniture, antiques, vintage décor, records, rugs, glassware, collectibles, books and unique treasures which will be for sale through Saturday. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

According to South Orange Downtown, as long as items remain, they will be for sale throughout the summer, and South Orange business owers and employees recieve $5 off their purchase, with proof of local employement or business ownership.

Village Green will be following up to find out what’s next for this property, which according to NJ.com sold for $6 million in July 2026.