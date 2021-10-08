La Casa’s ‘Burgers and Brew Week 2021’ Supports Greater Newark’s Black-Owned Restaurants and Breweries

From La Casa de Don Pedro

La Casa de Don Pedro, a community-based, social services nonprofit organization, will host “Burgers and Brew Week 2021,” a digital and interactive celebration promoting several of the Greater Newark area’s Black-owned restaurants and breweries, from October 12 – 17, 2021.

Not only is the goal to support and raise awareness for Black-owned businesses in and around Greater Newark, La Casa de Don Pedro also seeks to raise funds for their COVID-19 relief efforts, including rental assistance, food relief, job placement services, and Covid-19 vaccination education and outreach. This work began immediately at the start of the pandemic and continues to be a reliable source of hope in the community of North Newark, which La Casa has served for almost 50 years.

“The reality is we have to stand in solidarity with each other. This an important message for us and it fits right into our mission to foster self-sufficiency, empower others, and to revitalize neighborhoods. And there’s no better way to do that than by celebrating and supporting Black-owned businesses,” says Peter T. Rosario, the new President and CEO of La Casa de Don Pedro.

The week-long digital and interactive celebration will feature a number of handcrafted videos released daily on La Casa’s social media platforms along with a social media challenge that incentivizes those who patronize and share their experiences at participating establishments. The Burgers and Brew Week Kick Off video is scheduled to air on Tuesday, October 12th and will introduce viewers to La Casa’s new President and CEO Peter T. Rosario. Other pre-recorded and live videos will follow throughout the week, taking viewers behind-the-scenes at the week’s featured restaurants and breweries known for their unique burgers and craft beer. The week will conclude with a farewell video tribute to La Casa’s longstanding Executive Director Raymond Ocasio.

The highlighted establishments include The Yard and Burger Walla (Newark), Four City Brewing Co. (Orange), and Blueprint Café (Newark). The participating establishments promoted throughout the week include Bentleys (Newark), Urban Vegan (Newark), Montclair Brewery (Montclair), Resa Grill & Catering (Newark), The Light Rail Café (Jersey City), Montclair Diner (Montclair), Hackensack Brewing Co. (Hackensack), and Michezo (South Orange).

Sponsors include JP Morgan Chase & Co., Prudential Financial, and Valley Bank (Premier); McCarter & English, LLP, PSEG, and Withum (Friend); Greater Newark LISC, LPL Financial, RWJBarnabas Health Clara Maass Medical Center & RWJBarnabas Health Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (Fall Equinox); Bayshore Family of Companies, CTS Group Architecture/Planning, PA, Enrique Diloné, JW Pierson Co., and On-Site Technology (Sunset); and Arcelio Aponte, Jossue Bonilla, Margaret Cammarieri, Dawn Gammon, Haydee Gonzalez Santana, Dr. Gayle Griffin, G. Ubarry, Inc., RayZo Marketing, Richard Roper, Security On Point, and Ivette Rosario (Dusk).

Updates and video reactions/discussions will be shared on Burgers and Brew Week’s Facebook Group and on La Casa’s dedicated Burgers and Brew Week webpage.

For more information on the upcoming event, contact Elgin Cintron, Communications and Development Specialist at La Casa de Don Pedro, by emailing: info@lacasanwk.org.

About La Casa de Don Pedro:

Based in Newark, N.J., La Casa de Don Pedro is a comprehensive social service and community development organization with a mission to foster self-sufficiency, empowerment and neighborhood revitalization. La Casa emphasizes, celebrates and nurtures core values of advocacy, responsibility (civic, personal and fiscal), education, diversity and creativity in a culturally sensitive and caring environment. With 49 years of mission-driven and visionary service, La Casa de Don Pedro’s resident-centered agenda empowers people and builds self-sufficiency. Through education and economic development strategies, neighborhood revitalization initiatives and family-stabilizing programs and services, La Casa works to ensure that Greater Newark’s residents engage in and benefit from the region’s growth. Follow La Casa de Don Pedro on Facebook, here. To find the “Burgers and Brew Week” Facebook Group, click here. www.LaCasaNwk.org.