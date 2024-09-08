Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament Raises Over $9K to Benefit Fight Against Epilepsy

Maplewood, NJ —Congratulations to Champions Eric Bochner and David Bochner and Runners Up Mitsuko Ueda and Yann Pacreau in the 6th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy that wrapped up this afternoon at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts in Maplewood. Eric and David earned their title after a hard-fought match by defeating Mitsuko Ueda and Yann Pacreau, 6-1, 6-3

Earlier Sunday, top seeded Eric Bochner and David Bochner defeated Philip Klint and Rich Peterson in the first of two semi-final matches, 6-2, 6-2. The other semi-final match featured Mitusko Ueda and Yann Pacreau edging out Jason Weinstein and Jon Singer, 6-4, 6-3.

Thanks to all the participants and to the Holtz Family and Friends for helping to organize this event and to those that donated to this worthy cause. The tournament hosted 13 doubles teams and raised over $9,000.00 in the fight against Epilepsy. If you were unable to participate in the event but would like to donate to the Laura Holtz Fight Against Epilepsy Fund, please consider donating at: https://p2p.onecause.com/lauraholtzepilepsyfund

The tournament was sponsored by the Maplewood Recreation Department and prizes for the Finalists were donated by St. James’ Gate Publick House in Maplewood Village, and Freeman’s Fish Market in Maplewood Village. The tournament is grateful for the generous donations of merchandise and prizes from our local merchants: Village Ice Cream Parlour, Starbucks Café, Gelato Envy, Costco, Roman Gourmet, Village Trattoria, and Words bookstore.