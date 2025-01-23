Lighting up the Night in Meadowland Park to Celebrate MLK, Jr. Day

In partnership with the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and South Orange Village, the Meadowland Park Conservancy continued its tradition of filling the 45 acres of the park with light to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January. 20.

The event featured the largest display of Coalition luminaries in South Orange-Maplewood, rining the entire iced-over duck pond with the glowing bags, each weighed down by a can of food contributed by community members. The hundreds of cans will be donated to three local food pantries.

In addition to the luminary bags, the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) retained local lighting designer Maz Sailer to once again design and install professional lighting displays throughout the park. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) donated several lighting fixtures, which were added to the significant rental of equipment by the MPC. In addition, a video montage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words and images were projected on the wall of the Skate House.

Local officials, including South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and Coalition Executive Director Nancy Gagnier joined Conservancy Chair Matt Glass for a brief opening ceremony at the Skate House after which the two mayors led a countdown to light the trees around the Skate House and invite the public to wander through the park to see the illuminations, which were made even more beautiful by the recent snowfall.

Glass thanks all the Conservancy’s partners, members and donors for helping make the event an annual tradition, and special thanks to SOPAC and Invisible Man agency for their contributions.

For more information on the Meadowland Park Conservancy, visit its website.