Maplewood and South Orange Rahway River Spring Cleanups Are Coming Up

With Earth Day right around the corner, Maplewood Township invites residents to collaboratively pick up trash in Rahway River. The cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 24th, from 10am-2pm. Volunteers should check in at the bridge near the Civic House or in the Columbia High School parking lot near Parker Ave. It’s recommended that volunteers wear close-toed, waterproof shoes suitable for walking through the river. Gloves and bags will be provided for all participants.

South Orange will be holding its 10th annual River Day Cleanup on Sunday, May 2nd, from 11am-3pm. Volunteers should check in at the Skate House on the duck pond off of Mead Street. For more information on River Day, visit the South Orange Environmental Commission website at https://sogreenteam.wordpress.com/.