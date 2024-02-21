Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month 2024 — Remaining Events

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:
The Black History Month 2024 theme is “African Americans and the Arts,” spanning the many impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements, and more. In celebration of this important commemoration, Maplewood Township and community organizations are offering programming, visual art displays, theatre performances, family events and educational panels, and so much more throughout the month of February.
Without our engaged community, we could not plan this robust month of activities. We are grateful for the creators, supporters, and audiences of all of these offerings.
This listing is updated often, so please check back for new events and programs. We hope you are able to come out and join us!
1978 Art Exhibition “Expressive Impressions In Linoleum”
Springfield Avenue Partnership Celebrates Black History Month
BIPOC Black Joy Yoga Hosted By SOMA Justice
Queer Newark: Panel Discussion
Harambee Chamber Orchestra Presents Jubilee – A Celebration of Great Black Composers
Maplewood Memorial Library Presents Follow The Drinking Gourd
Artists’ Talk & Salon with Tenjin Ikeda
Black History Month Ancestry Collage for Adults
Genealogy: The Joy of Discovery
SOMA Justice Invites You To Trayvon Martin’s Birthday Party
Jazz At The Gallery Featuring The Dynamic Saxophonist Alex Desrivieres the alleycatsax
Janet Mandel Presents: Harlem Renaissance: Courage, Grace, And Vision