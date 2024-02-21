Arts & CultureCommunityGovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month 2024 — Remaining Events

The Black History Month 2024 theme is “African Americans and the Arts,” spanning the many impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements, and more.

written by Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture
From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Black History Month 2024 theme is “African Americans and the Arts,” spanning the many impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements, and more.  In celebration of this important commemoration, Maplewood Township and community organizations are offering programming, visual art displays, theatre performances, family events and educational panels, and so much more throughout the month of February.

Without our engaged community, we could not plan this robust month of activities. We are grateful for the creators, supporters, and audiences of all of these offerings.

This listing is updated often, so please check back for new events and programs. We hope you are able to come out and join us!

Visit maplewoodartsandculture.org/mbhm for updates and more information.

1978 Art Exhibition "Expressive Impressions In Linoleum"

Springfield Avenue Partnership Celebrates Black History Month

BIPOC Black Joy Yoga Hosted By SOMA Justice

Express Yourself Studios Presents A Special Art Exhibit: Black Joy: Just Being

Maplewood Village Alliance Presents Storefront Spotlight

Queer Newark: Panel Discussion

Harambee Chamber Orchestra Presents Jubilee - A Celebration of Great Black Composers

Maplewood Memorial Library Presents Follow The Drinking Gourd

Artists' Talk & Salon with Tenjin Ikeda

Black History Month Ancestry Collage for Adults

Express Yourself Studios Presents A Special BHM Lesson In Art

Genealogy: The Joy of Discovery

SOMA Justice Invites You To Trayvon Martin's Birthday Party

Jazz At The Gallery Featuring The Dynamic Saxophonist Alex Desrivieres the alleycatsax

Janet Mandel Presents: Harlem Renaissance: Courage, Grace, And Vision

SOMA CCR Presents A Documentary Screening: "Birthing Justice"

