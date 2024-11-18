The Maplewood Foundation Awards $70,000 in Grants to 10 Non-Profits

From the Maplewood Foundation:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 – The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, today announced its 2024 grant recipients. Ten non-profit organizations serving local residents will receive grants totaling $70,000 to develop new programs or expand their services.

The 2024 grant total represents a 40% increase over the Foundation’s first-year awards. With the addition of this year’s grants, the Foundation has given $120,000 to 16 nonprofits – nine of which are new – and covered all of its areas of focus, adding Youth Recreation and Promotion of the Arts.

“The Maplewood Foundation is designed to be a growing source of funding for nonprofits and it was important to us to deliver on that promise by increasing our grant giving in a meaningful way this year,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation board of trustees. “Our inaugural grantees have already made great progress in using the funds to serve our residents and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact this next group of nonprofits makes in the coming year.”

The Maplewood Foundation 2024-2025 grant recipients are:

Celebrate The Maplewood Foundation Grantees on Jan. 10

The Foundation will recognize the grant recipients and share more details about their innovative programs at a special celebration on Friday, Jan. 10, at The Maplewood Country Club. Attendees will also enjoy dinner, drinks, dancing and a live auction with Rent Party Pantry’s Chris Dickson. Tickets for “Celebrate Maplewood: An Evening to Honor Our 2024 Grantees & Donors” are available for purchase online.

“While we’re thrilled to increase our grants in 2024 and support new organizations and focus areas, the demand continues to be greater than the amount we are able to give,” said Veda Truesdale, the board’s first vice president. “We’re asking the community to help us reach our 2024 goal by raising another $150,000 before ‘Celebrate Maplewood’ so we can continue to increase our investment in the nonprofits that work tirelessly to meet the changing needs of our residents.”

South Orange Rescue Squad, which also serves Maplewood, is the only organization that also received a grant last year. An $8,000 Program Grant enabled the nonprofit to purchase personal protective equipment to activate its water rescue team.

To learn more about the grants given last year and how seven nonprofits made an impact through their initiatives, check out The Maplewood Foundation’s 2023 annual report.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org/donate. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefiting the residents of Maplewood, New Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with disabilities; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation. Visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org for more information,