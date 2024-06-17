Maplewood Issues Heat Advisory for June 18-19; Heat Wave Could Last Thru Weekend

From Maplewood Township:

Post Date: 06/17/2024 5:00 PM

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our area, in effect from noon on Tuesday, June 18th through 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19th. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. High temperatures are expected to last through the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you don`t have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9-1-1.

Cooling Center

Any resident experiencing a heat emergency should call the Police Department at 9-1-1, 973-762-1234, or visit 1618 Springfield Avenue. When necessary, the Police Department can open a cooling center for residents.

Pool

The municipal pool is currently operating at pre-season staffing levels, and many of our pool staff are students with previous commitments, making them unavailable to work this week. Currently, we are not able to safely open the pool to non-member residents. We will continue our efforts to secure additional staffing for this week, and will make an announcement if our staffing increases to a level where we can safely open the pool to non-member residents.

Additional Resources

Below are informational resources from the New Jersey Department of Health regarding heat related illnesses.

Stay Cool!!