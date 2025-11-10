Political Yard Sign Recycling Underway

SOMACYCLE is conducting another free, community-wide post-election recycling initiative this week with drop off points in both South Orange and Maplewood.

In November 2024, SOMACYCLE collected 635 plastic signs and took them to be recycled, keeping them out of the landfill, said SOMACYCLE founder Catherine Redd. “And in July, we collected 206 signs in a quick, 4-day campaign,” she said.

Drop off points for this year’s initiative are the Maplewood Library (main and Hilton branches) as well as SOMA Sweets on Vose Avenue in South Orange, with bins available through November 17.

“We are also thrilled that several local political campaigns reached out to us, as they were in the planning stages, and asked if we could help them recycle their yard signs,” Redd said.

Those campaigns are bringing larger quantities of their signs directly to SOMACYCLE: