Daryl David Levy, 67 – His Remarkable Strength and Enduring Spirit Inspired All Who Knew Him

Daryl David Levy, 67 passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, after courageously battling, for more than a year, injuries sustained after being struck by a car in South Orange.

Throughout his challenges, Daryl’s remarkable strength and enduring spirit inspired all who knew him.

Daryl was a graduate of Hobart College, where he served as manager for several athletic teams. A devoted sports enthusiast, he followed the New York Mets, Knicks and Jets with loyalty. A resident of South Orange and part of the JESPY community, Daryl also participated in the New Jersey Special Olympics competitions for baseball and basketball. Daryl also had a keen interest in politics and current events, and a deep affection for dogs, lovingly caring for the family pets.

Born on February 15, 1958, Daryl will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence and sense of humor – qualities that endeared him to many. He is survived by his loving sister, Cathy Levy of Tuckahoe, New York, who remained by his side with unwavering love and support.

A private service was held. The family expresses gratitude to the doctors, nurses, social workers and staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daryl’s memory may be made to Cooperman Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Hobart College.