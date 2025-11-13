Connecting Kids Through Tennis with ACEing Autism in South Orange

Kids lighting up when they hit a tennis ball over the net. Volunteers cheering with high fives. Families connecting on the sidelines. That was the scene at the Baird Community Center this fall, where dozens of local children with autism and volunteers came together thanks to ACEing Autism, a national nonprofit that builds skills, confidence and community through the sport of tennis.

ACEing Autism is a non-profit organization that serves 5,000 children at more than 200 locations nationwide. Trained program directors and volunteers lead participants ages 5-21 through their curriculum in

6–8-week sessions.

“As a parent of a child with autism, it’s hard to find opportunities where our daughter, Maddie, feels connected and included,” said Sandy LoPiccolo, program director for ACEing Autism’s South Orange location and longtime Maplewood resident. “Bringing this program back to our community has been everything I hoped for – creating a space where kids like Maddie can enjoy the game of tennis, stay active and build meaningful relationships with their peers right here at home.”

In 2021, ACEing Autism launched its first tennis program in New Jersey at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. After a two-year hiatus, the South Orange program returned to the Baird this fall thanks to LoPiccolo and her husband, Matt, along with tennis professional Yoofi Derby. It’s now one of nearly 12 tennis programs running across the state and more than 20 in the tri-state area.

“The bonds formed on the court were incredible to witness, and the growth we saw in every player – from their first forehand to their last volley – was inspiring,” said Derby. “As a sibling of a brother with autism, I know how powerful connection can be. I’m honored to help bring that joy and sense of belonging to these kids through tennis.”

The program was launched with support from the Village of South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and a dedicated team of volunteers including students from Seton Hall University and local high schools such as Columbia, Montclair Kimberley Academy and Morristown Beard.

“ACEing Autism is an organization that perfectly aligns with the type of mission we look for in a community partner,” said Ty’Asia Bullock, program director of the Center for Community Research and Engagement at Seton Hall University. “This collaboration not only fosters connection in our community, but also gives our students a chance to connect directly with local families and make a difference. We look forward to continuing this partnership.”

Registration is required for both players and volunteers. Cost varies by location and program schedule. Scholarships are available to keep participation affordable for families.

For details about ACEing Autism’s South Orange program and upcoming spring sessions, visit its website or email Program Director Sandy LoPiccolo at [email protected].