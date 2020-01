From the Maplewood Public Library:

As a great start to a new decade, beginning January 2, 2020, Maplewood Library will be Fine Free. New fines will not be charged, and existing fines will be waived on Maplewood items. This Fine Free initiative, already in effect for children’s and young adult items, . . .

