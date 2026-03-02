Maplewood Resident Creates ‘ICEbreaker’ To Raise Funds For Immigrant Justice

As of mid-February 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been spotted in multiple areas throughout New Jersey, such as Roxbury, Hoboken, Jersey City, Morristown, Roseland, Lindenwold, and Union City — as well as Maplewood and South Orange.

ICE’s activities in NJ and nationwide — which Gov. Mikie Sherrill has characterized as “violently abusing power and violating Constitutional rights” — have outraged many New Jersey citizens and given rise to numerous local anti-ICE protests, such as a protest organized by Maplewood resident Melissa Citro in front of Maplewood Town Hall on January 31, community residents of Lindenwold’s protest in front of the Lindenwold Borough office on February 13, the Jersey City High School and College Democrats’ rally in front of the Grove Street PATH Station on February 22, and SOMA Action’s protests outside of the Home Depot in Union on January 11 and in South Orange on January 23.

In addition to these efforts, Fred Meyer, a Maplewood resident, has started ICEbreaker, a SOMA-based campaign to raise funds to benefit the NJ Alliance for Immigration Justice in its continuing mission to support local pro-immigration action and lobby for just policy.

In an email to Village Green, Meyer explained, “ICEbreaker calls on concerned New Jerseyans to donate to support those on the front lines who are working to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from ICE.”

He continued, “It’s not enough to say, ‘It isn’t me. I’m safe.’ The people who aren’t safe can’t speak up because they become targets. We must stand up and speak for them. And frankly, with the Trump administration and ICE’s descent in authoritarian actions, who is really safe anymore? What happens if NJ is the next Minnesota?”

There have been numerous incidents since last June of people being arrested by ICE or Customs and Border Patrol in SOMA.

On June 6, 2025, a man was taken on Park Place in South Orange. On September 8, 2025, two men, one of whom has a U.S. born citizen wife who said he was working towards his Green Card, were taken into custody by federal agents in Maplewood (ICE officials responded that they had orders of removal for both men). The next day, an individual was taken into custody in South Orange. That same day, a construction worker was arrested at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Laurel. Village Green is also following up on two reported incidents in February 2026 in Maplewood, one on Newark Way and one on Springfield Avenue.

In response to these occurrences, along with multiple other documented cases of ICE activity in New Jersey, Governor Mikie Sherrill signed an Executive Order on Feb. 11, 2026, that prevents ICE agents from staging operations on state property. Her administration also created a website, “Know Your Rights”, which helps “ensure that residents have accurate, helpful guidance and legal representation for their day in court, no matter where they were born and what language they speak.” In addition, the office of the Attorney General launched a portal for residents to submit video footage of ICE interactions (www.njoag.gov/portal).

“With the outrageous activities of ICE in Minnesota,” said Meyer, “including the deaths of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, it’s critical that those of us who may not be able to volunteer time share our resources through donations to support the people taking action.”

When asked about his ultimate mission and purpose for starting this campaign, he stated, “I’ve started this campaign to stand up for those who can’t.”

Meyer asks that donations of all sizes be made at: https://givebutter.com/icebreaker-2026.