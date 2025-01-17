Maplewood resident Nahela Hadi is bringing her rich personal and professional background to her new job as Executive Director of Moms Helping Moms Foundation, a non-profit that helps families throughout New Jersey by providing products and resources necessary for raising a family.

“I’m truly excited to take on this role and my hope and aim is to mobilize the SOMA community in supporting moms in need not only in our towns, but throughout NJ,” Hadi told The Village Green. “This of course holds true for all communities in NJ, but since this is my home base, I am particularly eager for us to show up strong!”

Find out more about Moms Helping Moms here; donate to Moms Helping Moms here.

Read the full press release from Moms Helping Moms announcing Hadi’s hire here:

Moms Helping Moms Foundation (MHM), a non-profit providing diapers, period products, and baby essentials to under-resourced families throughout New Jersey, is excited to welcome Nahela Hadi as its new Executive Director. Nahela has extensive experience developing and implementing national and global issues-based humanitarian campaigns and programs.

“On behalf of the MHM Board of Trustees, we are thrilled to announce the selection of our new Executive Director,” said Lorraine Dias-Sotiriou, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Under Nahela’s leadership, we have a powerful opportunity to scale MHM to expand our reach and serve a growing number of families in need in our state. Building upon the incredible foundation that was created by co-founders Bridget Cutler and Megan Deaton, we are confident that MHM will further expand its impact, helping to create a future without childhood poverty and improve the well-being of the families we serve.”

Nahela brings over a decade of experience driving impactful initiatives at the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA), where she built awareness and raised significant funds to combat the global landmine crisis and support children affected by the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Before joining MHM, she worked as a consultant tackling critical issues such as violence against women, refugee resettlement, support for Afghan women, care for orphans, HIV/AIDS in communities of color, childhood diabetes, and global public health challenges like smoking-related diseases.

Nahela’s rich global perspective is shaped by her upbringing and life experiences in Afghanistan, Thailand, and Kenya. Now a New Jersey resident and mom, she is deeply committed to leading Moms Helping Moms in expanding access to basic needs for families.

“I’m honored and thrilled to join Moms Helping Moms to expand on the vision and work put in place over the last 13 years,” says Nahela. “There’s nothing more powerful than an organization that taps into the energy of moms engaged in helping their fellow moms ensure they have access to essential needs for their families. I’m confident that MHM will continue to grow exponentially and help meet the unmet needs of even more mothers throughout the state.”

Nahela succeeds Bridget Cutler and Megan Deaton who founded MHM 13 years ago in Hoboken, N.J. Since its inception, the organization has grown exponentially distributing over 2.5 million essential items annually including 1.3 million diapers. MHM collaborates with 85 social service agencies to serve over 160,000 individuals across the state resulting in reduced barriers, improved physical and mental family health, and opportunities for upward mobility.

“As we look ahead to the next chapter of Moms Helping Moms, we are filled with gratitude for the families we’ve supported and the incredible community that has embraced our mission,” say Bridget and Megan. “Our work has always been about more than providing essentials—it’s about breaking down barriers, so every child has the chance for a fair start. With Nahela’s leadership, we are excited for the future and confident in the continued growth and impact of this organization. As members of the board, we’re thrilled to remain part of this journey and support the mission we hold so close to our hearts.”