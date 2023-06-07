CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

MAPSO: Air Quality Alert in Effect Through Midnight Wednesday; Limit Time Outdoors

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From South Orange Village:

Posted on: June 6, 2023

Air Quality Alert

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties:
Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

 An Air Quality Action day for Particulate Matter has been declared for Tuesday, June 6th and Wednesday, June 7th. Sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors. Levels of fine particulates will rise into unhealthy for sensitive groups category statewide today and Wednesday and likely last into the evening hours both days due to wildfire smoke transport from eastern Canadian wildfires.

For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net

More information on the Canadian Wildfires can be found here: 
https://abc7ny.com/air-quality-alert-canada-wildfire-nyc-smoke-new-york/13348720/

