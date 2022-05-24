CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

MAPSO Pride 2022 Kicks Off With Equality March & Flag Raising June 5

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood and South Orange townships:

MAPSO PRIDE is a time for Maplewood and South Orange and residents to come together in celebration of all LGBTQIA+ identities. As we shine a light on LGBTQIA+ existence as resistance through art, poetry, proms, picnics, and parties, we celebrate how far we have come and recognize how much more there is to do to ensure our visibility and validity as citizens and communities.

One June 5, Maplewood’s first out and proud LGBTQIA+ elected official, Mayor Dean Dafis, will usher in Pride Month with the MAPSO Equality March and Flag-Raising. Throughout June, Mayor Dafis joins fellow colleagues, activists, community groups, friends, and allies across the state in honoring the contribution of LGBTQIA+ equality advocates and celebrating community. Special events will be hosted by Maplewood Arts and Culture, North Jersey Pride, Maplewood Village Alliance, Family Connections Pride+, Rainbow Youth Alliance, and many more.

“As my idols Harvey Milk and Bayard Rustin would say, even in the darkest of times, HOPE is not silent.  It is activated through our marches and rallies, created through our struggle, rooted in our love for one another, in peace, equality, and harmony,” Mayor Dafis says, “I’m very proud of our diverse Pride program this June where we will once again raise our voices, celebrate & activate, lock hands and hearts, have fun. We are PROUD.”

Pride is a month-long observance in celebration of LGBTQIA+ peoples across the globe and is commonly celebrated with marches and gatherings devoted to individual displays of pride and expression. Pride traces its roots to and commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots, or Stonewall Uprising, which is often considered the start of the movement for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Visit MAPSO Pride ’22 for all Pride event listings and updates.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Summit Downtown To Host Live Music Every Thursday...

SOMA Spotlight: Moatazbellah Abdelkarem, Arabian Games Gold Medal...

Village to Village: a Fair Supporting Ukraine Takes...

Maplewood Police Respond to Trespassing Incidents at Columbia...

Free Community Concerts ‘Downtown After Sundown’ Return to...

4th Annual South Orange Golf Invitational Returns May...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE