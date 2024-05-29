CommunityMaplewood

PHOTOS: Quacktastic Day for the 25th Anniversary of Maplewood’s Rubber Duck Race

by
written by Claire Gianni Sinclair
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The rain held off for the 25th Anniversary of the racing of the ducks. With what was thought to be the biggest crowd ever, enthusiastic adults and children of all ages gathered along the brook and cheered on their ducks at this always so charming event. The recent rain had the current moving fairly quickly as 1000 ducks per race floated their way along the river and the six races were over in just about an hour.

This year, The Ellie and Charlie Gianni Impact Grant recipient was Youth Net. The South Mountain YMCA is proud to lead this event each year which enables families from our community access to childcare, summer camp, sports and enrichment classes and more through Financial Assistance.

Related Articles

Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: Malia Herman

Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: Nancy Adams and...

Maplewood Farmers Market Returns June 3 to New...

Morrow Memorial Preschool Congratulates CHS 2024 Valedictorian Chloe Barter 

The Popular Family Fun Night Returns to Downtown...

PHOTOS: Maplewood’s Memorial Day Parade Marched On, Despite...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE