PHOTOS: Quacktastic Day for the 25th Anniversary of Maplewood’s Rubber Duck Race

The rain held off for the 25th Anniversary of the racing of the ducks. With what was thought to be the biggest crowd ever, enthusiastic adults and children of all ages gathered along the brook and cheered on their ducks at this always so charming event. The recent rain had the current moving fairly quickly as 1000 ducks per race floated their way along the river and the six races were over in just about an hour.

This year, The Ellie and Charlie Gianni Impact Grant recipient was Youth Net. The South Mountain YMCA is proud to lead this event each year which enables families from our community access to childcare, summer camp, sports and enrichment classes and more through Financial Assistance.