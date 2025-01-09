Pollock Properties Group Announces Sponsorship of CHS Boys Basketball, Confidential Seller & Buyer Webinars, and Spring Market Kick-Off

From Pollock Properties Group:

SOMA’s #1 Real Estate Team Pollock Properties Group donates $100 per 3-Pointer with “THE PPG3” | Seller & Homebuyer Webinars kick off this month | PLUS take a peek at our early ‘25 Listings!

“GO FOR THE PPG3!” – #CARESERVEGIVE in ACTION

Pollock Properties Group has an exciting new sponsorship for the Columbia High School boys’ Varsity Basketball team called The PPG3. ….for every 3-pointer made at a home CHS Boys Varsity game, PPG will donate $100, up to $5000!!! This kind of community support is unparalleled and will go a LONG way in supporting our CHS Boys Varsity Basketball team!

Diedre Ayers, co-lead CHS Boys Basketball Booster Club says that “joining forces with Pollock Properties Group is a natural fit. Vanessa and her team care about the community and Columbia High School is at the heart of this community. We hope this is the start of a long and beautiful relationship. ROLL COUGS!”

Come out and cheer on the team at their home games in the CHS Main Gym, and you can grab dinner easily for the whole family too with SABATINO’s, this season’s concession sponsor:

Tues, Jan. 14 – 7pm

Thurs, Jan. 16 – 7pm

Sat, Jan. 18 – 1pm

Thurs, Jan. 23 – 7pm

Fri, Jan. 24 – 7pm

Wed, Jan. 29 – 7pm (Senior Night and SOMA Hoops night)

Thurs, Feb. 6 – 7pm

Let’s GO COUGARS!! And follow it all on IG and FB @columbiabasketballboosters @chsbasketball25 @sabatinospizzagram @pollockpropertiesgroup

#rollcougs🐾 #careservegive #PPG3

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER – Join these LIVE, free+confidential, weekly Webinars to learn everything you need to know if you are Buying or Selling a Home in 2025

Tuesdays at 7pm, starting Jan 21 – PPGU: Buying a Home with the P10 Process with Alexandra Felicetti & Agents from PPG. Alex will walk you through the overwhelming process of buying a home, using our straight-forward P10 home buyer process. Come with questions! Register HERE

Thursdays at 7pm, starting Jan 23 – PPGU: Selling Your Home with the P7 Process with Vanessa Pollock & the Agents of PPG. Whether you are downsizing, relocating, or simply running out of bathrooms for your growing family, these Experts will help you feel informed and empowered in your decision making, as you learn about the 7 steps EVERY home Seller must take, and how PPG provides all-inclusive service to handle it ALL. Register for this confidential webinar HERE

IT IS WINTER, BUT SPRING MARKET KICKS OFF THIS MONTH!

This month, watch our social media, website or Zillow for that matter, as we begin to roll out our early Spring Market listings: a one-level Ranch, a stunning Upper Wyoming brick centerhall, an adorable renovated Cape, and the perfect starter home on the Crescents!

