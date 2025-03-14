Pollock Properties Group Turns 20 This Year, Announces New Homes, New Team Members, and Donation to CHS Varsity Basketball 

From Pollock Properties Group:

POLLOCK JOURNAL: Special 20th Anniversary Edition

This year marks Vanessa’s 20th year in the real estate industry! To celebrate, she has created a new edition of The Pollock Journal that will be coming to you as an insert in Matters Magazine this weekend. As you look through the Journal, the scope of the families we have served is really awe inspiring, and it is humbling to see how many people we’ve been honored to work with. For everyone whom we’ve helped arrive home, we thank you!

3 NEW HOMES, 6 OPEN HOUSES THIS WEEKEND

We are in full Spring Market mode here at PPG and the three SOMA homes we listed last weekend are all already UNDER CONTRACT, but here are three more this week for you to visit this weekend, Saturday and Sunday 1-4pm:

236 Irvington Ave, South Orange $718,000

631 Hamilton Road, South Orange $958,000

341 Redmond Road, South Orange, $1,199,000

Are you a nosy neighbor? Please come to our Open Houses but remember to bring non-perishable food donations for MEND as your “admission” to see the house! #CareServeGive

COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP: #CareServeGive

GO FOR THE PPG3!: Read this lovely article written by Diedre Ayers and Aziza Alexander, Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball Booster Club Co-Leads about how a simple sports sponsorship became a conversation of community impact.

COMING NEXT MONTH: College Countdown

Save the date for this important event for Parents of High Schoolers!

ANNOUNCING 3 NEW TEAM MEMBERS

We’re thrilled to introduce three new members of the PPG Team!! First, please welcome our newest Agent, Adrianna Donat, a long-time Maplewood resident who brings local expertise and a deep connection to the community. We are excited to see her knowledge of our towns, and background in marketing and journalism all be put to great use for clients selling their homes, or looking to make Maplewood and South Orange theirs. Also joining our Staging Department is Perri Whitaker, a Maplewood native with a background in fashion merchandising and Beverly Shen, a South Orange mother of two who built a career in the creative industries of fashion, homegoods, and gardening. These talented new Design & Staging Assistants help elevate every listing with our unique, all-inclusive staging service. With their expertise and commitment to CARE. SERVE. GIVE. We continue to provide exceptional service to our clients and further our mission of generosity and support of this incredible community!

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER – Buying or Selling a Home in 2025? Join these LIVE, free+confidential, weekly Webinars to learn everything you need to know.

Every Thursdays at 7pm – PPGU: Selling Your Home with the P7 Process with Vanessa Pollock & the Agents of PPG. YTD our Sellers are receiving an average of 19% OVER their list price! Whether you are downsizing, relocating, or simply running out of bathrooms for your growing family, these experts will help you feel informed and empowered in your decision-making, as you learn about the 7-steps EVERY home Seller must take, and how PPG provides all-inclusive service to handle it ALL and get you TOP DOLLAR. Register for this confidential webinar HERE

Every Tuesday at 7pm – PPGU: Buying a Home with the P10 Process with Alexandra Felicetti & Agents from PPG. Alex will walk you through the overwhelming process of buying a home, using our straight-forward P10 home buyer process. Come with questions! Register HERE

THE SUN IS OUT, DAYS ARE LONGER, AND SPRING MARKET IS BLOOMING!

This month, watch our social media, website or Zillow for that matter, as we continue to roll out our early Spring Market listings. Our socials keep you updated on how many offers are coming in on listings and what we have coming to market soon. So far, based on the first few months of 2025, we can report that the buyer demand is even HIGHER than last year!

We hope your March is full of sunshine, spring, and … renewal!!

WITH GRATITUDE –

all the fine folks at PPG