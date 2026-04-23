Preliminary Report: Downtown South Orange Fire Was Accidental, Sparked by Welding on Fire Escape

The three-alarm fire in downtown South Orange on March 14 that displaced three businesses and residents in the upstairs apartments has been deemed accidental, caused by welding that was taking place on the second floor fire escape, according the Fire Bureau’s preliminary investigation.

The fire was contained to the second floor above Chris’s Family Diner, but smoke and water damage extended to the three-story building next door that housed both Ambiance Jewelers and Gladys Nail Salon.

Fire Inspector/Investigator Kenneth Schmertz noted in his report that wood on an interior wall just inside from the fire escape showed charring from the floor to the ceiling.

“After talking to the employees from Maximum Fire Escapes, Deputy Chief Cassiello and Captain Giorgio, examining the scene, and with the additional pictures provided by the building owner, it was determined that the area of origin was on the second floor, in the corner where the fire escape was being welded on the exterior,” Schmertz stated in his report. “Based on the observations of the scene, the corner that was just on the other side of the wall from where the welding was being done appears to be the lowest point of any fire damage through the second floor.”

Welders said that someone came out of the back of the diner and told them there was smoke inside. The welders then saw smoke coming from behind the second floor door. “They stated that they grabbed the fire extinguisher they had with them, but could not gain access to see where the fire was,” according the the report. When firefighters arrived and broke down the door, they saw that the second floor was full of smoke.

The report states that there was fire damage to the second floor, the cockloft (the space between the top floor and the roof) and to the roof of 51 South Orange Avenue/2 Vose Avenue, but no fire damage in the diner downstairs or in the basement. The downstairs and basement as well as 53 South Orange Avenue received on smoke and water damage.

The investigation is preliminary and remains open at this time.

GoFundMe campaigns were started for the businesses, and Ambiance Jewelers owner Marco Tamara was able to re-open in the store’s new temporary downtown location at 76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 104 on April 17.

Gladys Nail Salon temporarily transferred its services to its Cranford location, and Chris’s Family Diner remains closed with a GoFundMe for the family that has raised more than $15,000 as of April 22.

Some of the photos of the damage that were taken at the scene by Schmertz and included in his report are below: