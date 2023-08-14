Register Now! Achieve’s Newstead 5K Returns Saturday, Sept. 30

From the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

Save the date: Saturday, September 30, 2023!

Lace up your running shoes and join us for the 21st annual Newstead 5K! Race begins and ends at the South Mountain Annex. Medals will be awarded for winners in each age category, and walkers are always welcome to join us. The morning also includes a Kids Fun Run (sponsored by The Able Baker) — so the day offers something for all ages and fitness levels. Come Achieve With Us and help raise funds for programs across all the SOMA public schools. Registration is now open!

SPONSOR THE NEWSTEAD 5K! Thanks to our Lead Sponsor, SOMEA (the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association), for partnering with us again this year! Learn about the benefits associated with other sponsorship levels here.

Thanks to the nearly 500 runners and walkers who participated in the 20th Newstead 5K on September 17, 2022. Check out the race results here and please thank and support our amazing local sponsors. All proceeds support programs that promote high-quality education that prepare South Orange-Maplewood students for the future.

We are most grateful to the 80 local businesses and families who sponsored the 2022 Newstead 5K, especially lead sponsor SOMEA and Kids Fun Run sponsor The Able Baker!