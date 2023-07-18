CommunityMaplewoodSports

Register Now for 5th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy

by The Village Green

Tournament will take place September 9 & 10 at the Memorial Park and Walter Park tennis courts in Maplewood NJ.

The Village Green
The Maplewood Recreation Department is sponsoring the 5th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy September 9th and 10th. The doubles tournament is for adults ages 21 and over. Teams must be two adults – any combination of genders. Early Registration for Maplewood and South Orange Residents begins July 1st 2023. Registration open to all begins August 1st, 2023. It will be held at the Memorial Park and Walter Park Tennis Courts.  Cost: $50 per team – Register Online at: https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

Laura Holtz began playing tennis in the Maplewood Tennis Program at age 6 and became a tennis instructor while in high school for the children’s classes and for the tennis camp. She was a talented tennis player, caring teacher, and a wonderful person. Laura passed away from complications relating to Epilepsy at the age of 20. This charity tournament is being held in Laura’s memory.

