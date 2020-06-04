Remembering Breonna Taylor: A Socially Distanced Candlelight Vigil at Memorial Park

From Samantha Storch:

In light of the recent brutal killing of Breonna Taylor, four lifelong South Orange/Maplewood residents (Samantha Storch, Brianna Medina, Sittra Omer, & Zoë Pulley) have organized a peaceful & socially distant vigil in honor of what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Breonna was an EMT who was fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines in Louisville, KY. On the evening of March 13th, Breonna Taylor was mercilessly killed by the police when they shot off 20 rounds as she slept in her own home. The police issued a warrant that claimed to be looking for drugs which they never found. None of the Louisville Officers involved have been held accountable.

The aim of this demonstration is to honor the life of Breonna Taylor, who should still be alive today while creating a safe space for our community to grieve. We want to empower MAPSO to speak up for one another, especially black women who far too often forced to take a backseat when it comes to issues of injustice.

This demonstration was planned with the safety of the community in mind. Not only will attendees be asked to wear face coverings and masks, but there will be markers placed on the ground and attendees will be asked to stand where indicated. As this vigil coincides with “Wear Orange” Day to stand against gun violence, attendees are also encouraged to wear the color orange in some fashion.

The vigil will begin at 6PM on Friday, June 5th at Memorial Park (across the street from town hall) with a rain date of Sunday, June 7th at 6PM. Please wear your mask!