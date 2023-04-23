CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Service 4/23 Features Fred Polak, Child of Survivors

From Maplewood TC member Vic DeLuca:

Fred Polak is the Guest speak at Remember & Tell SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Service at Temple Sharey-Tefilo on Sunday, April 23.

Rally begins at 3:15 p.m; service begins at 4 p.m.

Fred Polak is the child of Dutch Holocaust survivors, Jaap (Jack) and Ina. His parents’ love story began in a concentration camp and endured for decades. The love letters they secretly exchanged strengthened them during a time of untold hardship. Jack’s letters, which miraculously survived, became the basis for the book and inspired the award-winning documentary, “Steal A Pencil For Me”. Fred continues his parents’ commitment to Holocaust education and will speak about the lessons to be learned from the Holocaust. Excerpts from the movie will be shown.

Fred Polak

