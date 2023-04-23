SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Service 4/23 Features Fred Polak, Child of Survivors

From Maplewood TC member Vic DeLuca:

Fred Polak is the Guest speak at Remember & Tell SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Service at Temple Sharey-Tefilo on Sunday, April 23.

Rally begins at 3:15 p.m; service begins at 4 p.m.

Fred Polak is the child of Dutch Holocaust survivors, Jaap (Jack) and Ina. His parents’ love story began in a concentration camp and endured for decades. The love letters they secretly exchanged strengthened them during a time of untold hardship. Jack’s letters, which miraculously survived, became the basis for the book and inspired the award-winning documentary, “Steal A Pencil For Me”. Fred continues his parents’ commitment to Holocaust education and will speak about the lessons to be learned from the Holocaust. Excerpts from the movie will be shown.