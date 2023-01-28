SOMA Justice to Hold Vigil for Tyre Nichols January 28, 5 PM

From SOMA Justice:

Vigil for Tyre Nichols, Saturday, January 28, 5pm, Gazebo next to the Hilton Library, 1662 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

As we grapple with the released video depicting the police killing of Tyre Nichols described by the chief of police as “horrific,” we are thinking about our work in South Orange and Maplewood kicked off six years ago this week.

Seven years ago in our town, police brutally attacked Black youth and refused to let them go home. In South Orange in 2020, Mayor Collum released video of a police attack on a man in the village. The 2018 Star Ledge Force Report showed we still have much to do in both towns when it comes to police violence.

We have come together as neighbors to hold police accountable and limit the amount of interactions between police and Black and brown residents, through our work in the formation of community police boards, the dismantling of our volunteer police squad (and civilian neighbors with police powers and weapons), the push to keep armed guards and police out of schools, cop-watching, organizing for the hiring of social workers to respond to mental health emergencies, and know-your-rights education.

We understand that an interaction with police officers can mean life or death, harm or survival, for too many people. Too often policing means dehumanization, not de-escalation.

Tyre Nichols should be here. So should Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Aiyanna Stanley Jones, Tarika Wilson, Mike Brown, George Floyd, and so many more. The work we do together literally saves lives and protects our neighbors.

In our grief and anger over Tyre’s killing, we will come together at the Hilton Gazebo at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, to hold space and march to the police station as a way of renewing our commitment to reduce the harmful impact of policing in our community. We call for a larger investment in social resources like housing, healthcare, financial support, and mental health supports as key to public safety.

As it is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we also come together to stand with Holocaust victims and all victims of state and state-sanctioned violence. We find strength and courage in each other.