SOMACYCLE Expands Popular Recycling Pickup Service to Millburn and Short Hills

From SOMACYCLE:

Local Eco-Friendly Service Makes Recycling Hard-to-Handle Items a Breeze

Following an enthusiastic reception in South Orange and Maplewood, residents of Millburn and Short Hills can now join the recycling revolution with SOMACYCLE! The Maplewood-based service that launched in September 2024 is fulfilling its mission to help households “recycle more” by tackling items that traditional curbside programs don’t accept.

What Makes SOMACYCLE Special?

Founded by Maplewood resident Catherine Redd, SOMACYCLE offers a hyperlocal solution to a global problem. While municipal recycling programs serve an essential purpose, SOMACYCLE fills crucial gaps by accepting hard-to-recycle household items that typically end up in landfills.

For just $35 monthly, subscribers receive a convenient 7-gallon bin that can be filled with any combination of accepted materials. SOMACYCLE picks up and empties the bin at your home twice a month, handles all sorting, and delivers items to recycling partners or “loops” them locally to groups who will use them for upcycled art or other projects.

Children and volunteers working on SOMACYCLE’S community weaving project at Maker Madness at Columbia High School.

Why Choose SOMACYCLE?

Effective: SOMACYCLE collects items that curbside programs reject—batteries, electronics, plastic film, eyeglasses, clothing, contact lens packaging, tennis balls, and much more! Click here for our list accepted items This means all these items are diverted from your trash and the landfill.

Convenient: Simply leave your bin on your front walk or driveway on pickup day, and SOMACYCLE handles the rest. No sorting required!

Circular Economy Champions: SOMACYCLE doesn’t just recycle – when possible, it “loops”! For example, clean, undamaged paper egg cartons are sorted and provided to local farmers for reuse, creating a perfect circular system.

Join the Movement!

Now is the perfect time to become a SOMACYCLE subscriber as the service expands its eco-friendly footprint to include Millburn and Short Hills. And right now, there is no setup fee for new subscribers – a $20 savings.

Together, we can make a significant environmental impact in our community, one bin at a time!

For more information or to subscribe, visit www.somacycler.com or contact us at [email protected]. And follow us on Instagram @somacycler.