South Mountain Y Board of Managers Encourages Donations to Annual Campaign

From The South Mountain YMCA

The South Mountain YMCA Board of Managers is led by dedicated community volunteers who contribute their expertise, time, talent, and resources to help ensure our Y is in a position to help make meaningful, lasting impacts on our kids, families and community. We know that lasting personal and social change comes about when we all work together. That’s why, at the Y, strengthening community is our cause. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. The Y is the leading nonprofit organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

District Executive Director, James Goodger says, “Our SMY board is committed to our mission, by ensuring families that need our support most, can get it. When kids grow stronger, the future of our community is stronger. They’ve put their capes on for our 2021 Annual Campaign and are determined to support the staff in raising the funds for our Y FOR ALL Financial Assistance Program. YMCA Scholarships help even the playing field, so that every family can be part of the Y.”

Everyone has it in them to be a superhero and make a difference. Go to givebutter.com/smy today and donate or join the team at givebutter.com/smy/join.

For more information on the importance of the 2021 Campaign to our community or getting involved, please reach out to Executive Director James Goodger jgoodger@metroymcas.org or Board Chair Bethany Joseph bethanyjoseph@gmail.com.