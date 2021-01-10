South Mountain YMCA Plans Child Care Open House on January 14

From the South Mountain YMCA

Families are invited to learn more about the South Mountain YMCA’s Early Childhood programs for preschool age children during a Virtual Open House on Thursday January 14 at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP and receive an event link, please fill out a brief online form.

This open house will be geared toward families with children ages 4 and 5 years old, entering kindergarten in the fall. Attendees will be able to meet directors and ask questions. The South Mountain Y offers affordable child care for infants, toddlers, and preschool age children.

The Y has adopted stringent health and safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of illness, and to keep all children and staff safe. Protocols include temperature screenings and health checks upon arrival, enhanced daily cleaning and sanitizing of classrooms using safe, hospital-grade solution and UV lights, and social distancing measures in the classroom.

Center features include a private deck area for infants and two age-appropriate playgrounds for all other children, in addition to:

Experienced, nurturing staff

Safe environment: Staff background checks and secure facilities

Low teacher-to-child ratios

Flexible scheduling options: Choose 3, 4, or 5 days a week

Open 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. year round

Curriculums that promote youth development, healthy lifestyles, and social and emotional learning

Frequent communication with parents

Affordable, with financial assistance available through application

Year-round child care programs

Inclusive environments with respect for cultural diversity

Classrooms are set up to support children in their development of fine and gross motor skills, and prepare them for kindergarten through hands-on experiences in learning centers for art, blocks, dramatic play, reading and writing, and STEAM.

Tuition assistance

The Y understands the challenges families are facing due to the pandemic. Families are encouraged to apply for financial assistance through the Y for All Fund. Qualifying applicants can receive a reduced rate on their child care tuition.

For more information

South Mountain YMCA, 10 West Parker Ave., Maplewood, Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Contact info: Jennifer MacAfee, director, [email protected] or 973-762-0860

To learn more about Child Care at the Y: metroymcas.org

ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its seven branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Hackensack, Hardyston, Stillwater and Wayne are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2.8 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.