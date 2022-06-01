South Orange Celebrates Pride Month With Free Family Fun Event on June 5

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown invites you to join us on Sunday, June 5th from 2-5pm in Spiotta Park for an afternoon of family fun as we celebrate Pride Month with a dance party, games and activities for everyone. This event is FREE and open to the public. Here is what you can expect:

LIVE DJ- Step and repeat to the latest beats with DJ Jimmy B of New Jersey DJ Services.

PHOTO BOOTH- Smile for the camera! Grab your friends and capture the excitement of the day with fun props.

CRAFTS & GAMES- We’ll have some fun activities and games for kids of all ages, including a craft corner, Connect 4, Dart Ball, Cornhole and much more.

FACE PAINTING- We’ll have free face painting for kids.

OUTDOOR DINING/ LOUNGING- Grab a bite to eat from a local business and dine outside. Bistro seating will be available.

This event is made possible with the generous support of our Superstar Sponsors The Lichtman Rabney Group of Hearth Realty Group. For more information on the South Orange Pride Celebration and upcoming events, please visit southorangedowntown.org.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.