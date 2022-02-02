South Orange Downtown Spotlights Black Owned Businesses  

From South Orange Downtown

In recognition of Black History Month, South Orange Downtown is spotlighting the black owned businesses in the district.

With a national theme of Black Health and Wellness and featured this month as part of the South Orange Village Black History Month Celebrations, South Orange Downtown is showcasing how the black owned businesses in the district contribute to the health and wellness of the South Orange community. These business owners not only contribute to the cultural diversity of the South Orange community, but also help us keep a healthy mind, body and soul.

HEALTHY FOOD, HEALTHY YOU

Elitist Coffee, 132 South Orange Ave.

Papillon 25, 25 Valley St.

Pirates Pizza, 133 South Orange Ave.

The Dancing Blender, 121 South Orange Ave.

Walia Ethiopian Restaurant, 11 Village Plaza

WHEN YOU LOOK GOOD… YOU FEEL GOOD

7’s Barbershop, 10 W South Orange Ave.

Demetrius Hair Salon, 137 South Orange Ave.

Desire Hair Salon II, 130 South Orange Ave.

FittingRoomGala, 122 South Orange Ave.

Global Hair Image, 124 South Orange Ave.

GQ Cutz, 4 Sloan St.

Little Shop of Hip Hop, 111 South Orange Ave.

Lumie Salon, 260 Valley St.

Private Quarters Salon, 12 Academy St.

Silked the Salon, 75 W S Orange Ave Ste.210

Slek Salon, 6 Village Plaza

Steel Mclean, 4 Village Plaza

HEALTHY BODY AND HEALTHY MIND

Best in Class Education Center, 71 Valley St.

Cafe Word Bookstore, 108 W South Orange Ave.

Concepts Dance Academy, 50 South Orange Ave. 2nd Fl

D&I Fitness, 9 W South Orange Ave.

Little Stages, 14 South Orange Ave.

The Gallery at Vose, 9 Vose Ave.

Village Dental Group, 71 Valley St. Ste 200

Visit southorangedowntown.org/bhm to learn more about the individual businesses and how they contribute to the community’s health and wellness.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the d/owntown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.

