South Orange Downtown to Host Ladies Night Downtown on Thursday, October 17

South Orange Downtown (SODT) is excited to announce Ladies Night Out Downtown, an evening of shopping, entertainment, and fun in the heart of downtown on Thursday, October 17, from 6-9 PM. With exclusive in-store specials, exciting activities, a raffle with amazing prizes and live music from DJ Philip Lee, this is the perfect chance to enjoy a lively night out with friends while supporting local businesses.

Whether you’re coming solo or planning with a group, don’t miss out on this great opportunity to have a fantastic time while making a difference! The event kicks off at Spiotta Park (20-32 Village Plaza), where participants can grab a map to guide them to all participating businesses. To make the evening even more exciting, we’re introducing a fun raffle as part of Ladies Night Out! If you’d like to join the raffle, you can pick up a Ladies Night Out Passport (LNO) with tokens for a suggested donation of $10 at the South Orange Downtown tent. This optional donation benefits the Breast Cancer Research Fund in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The LNO Passport will guide you to all participating businesses. For every location you visit, you can drop a token into a designated box to earn a chance to win amazing local prizes! The more businesses you explore, the better your chances of winning. The winner of the raffle will be announced on social media the following day.

“Ladies Night Out is a great way to activate our downtown at night and showcase the incredible small businesses that make our community so vibrant,” said Melissa Hodge, Executive Director of South Orange Downtown. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to support local businesses while enjoying a fun evening out with their friends and partake in our ‘Downtown on Display’ series.”

The event concept was a collaborative idea from local business owners, including Cat Fisher, South Orange Downtown’s Board Chair and owner of Sadie’s, Kitchen a la Mode, and the Gift Dispatch. Fisher added, “This night is about more than just shopping; it’s a way to bring people together and highlight what makes South Orange special. With so many businesses coming together, it’s going to be a memorable evening for everyone involved.”

Participants can look forward to offers and activities from the following local businesses:

AIR® Aerial Fitness, 15 Village Plaza

Ariyoshi, 56 W South Orange Ave.

Cannaboy Treehouse, 57 W South Orange Ave

Chipoba, 50 South Orange Ave

Clay by Indigo Road, 10 Vose Ave

Dailygreatness at the Co-Lab, 57 South Orange Ave

GameChanger, Tabling in front Spiotta Park

Garden of Edith, 54 South Orange Ave

GRA Lifestyle at the Co-Lab, 57 South Orange Ave

Jus’ Tacos, 6 Village Plaza

Kitchen a la Mode, 59 South Orange Ave.

Love You Girl Boutique, 76 South Orange Ave. Ste 02

Moxie, 9 W South Orange Ave.

Pandang, 8-12 Village Plaza

Papillon 25, 25 Valley St

Pet Wants, 63 South Orange Ave.

Rock Spa Club, 154 Valley St.

Sadie’s, 19 South Orange Ave.

Shomona at the Co-Lab, 57 South Orange Ave

Silked The Salon – 75 South Orange Ave Ste 210

SOMA Sweets at the Co-Lab, 57 South Orange Ave

SOMA Wheelhouse at the Co-Lab, 57 South Orange Ave

The Botanica Boutique, 70 Taylor Pl

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, 19 Valley St.

The Gift Dispatch, 65 Valley St.

The Order, 50 W South Orange Ave

Tito’s Burritos & Wings, 6 W South Orange Ave.

Toro Loco, 23 Valley St.

Walia Ethiopian Restaurant, 11 Village Plaza

Wildly Floral Co., 9 Scotland Rd.

For the full list of participants, business specials, and activities, visit southorangedowntown.org. Please note that some activities may have an additional cost.

