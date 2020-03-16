South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Suspends Some Classes, Moves Others Online

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:
Dear Adult School Community:
The South Orange-Maplewood School District has announced that all facilities are closed until further notice due to the Covid-19 crisis. In light of this announcement, SOMAS has suspended or moved to online classes.
Instructors will help us define a plan for your particular class(es) and we will notify you. If you do not hear from us or your contact information has changed, please send an email to [email protected].
Please consider the following options:
1) Try one of our online classes (many start this Wednesday!)
2) Consider donating your tuition to the Adult School as we are a small non-profit serving the community since 1933.
3) Purchase a gift certificate for future use! To purchase, please email us at [email protected] and include your phone number. We will follow up to determine amount.
We appreciate your ongoing support of The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School.
Thank you and please take care!