South Orange & Maplewood Mayors Respond to Antisemitic Graffiti at Oheb Shalom Synagogue

The mayors of both South Orange and Maplewood have condemned vandalism involving antisemitic graffiti at Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange on Sunday.

“Dear Neighbors, It is with a heavy heart that I share an unsettling incident that occurred earlier today,” wrote South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum on Facebook on January 26. “A group of protesters gathered outside one of our local synagogues, and along with chants (protected by the First Amendment), individuals within the group took it a step further and trespassed onto private property. They defaced the driveway with a hateful message, specifically ‘Terrorists This Way,’ along with an arrow pointing toward the synagogue.”

Collum continued, “This act of intolerance is deeply disturbing and has no place in our community. We must come together, united in our commitment to stand against hate, bigotry, and discrimination in all forms. This is not just an attack on one group; it is an attack on the values that bind us all as neighbors.”

Collum reported that the South Orange Police and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating the incident as a bias crime, and had already “identified an individual(s) of interest. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses” from South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo.

“I ask that we all remain vigilant and continue to foster an environment of respect, inclusion, and support for one another,” Collum concluded. “In times like these, our strength lies in unity. Let’s stand together against acts of hate and ensure that our community remains a place where everyone feels safe and valued.”

Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams also condemned the graffiti.

“Maplewood stands in solidarity with Oheb Shalom Congregation and our entire Jewish Community, which was targeted by protesters on Sunday with hateful antisemitic graffiti on the synagogue’s property,” wrote Adams in a statement representing the entire Maplewood Township Committee that was shared with the media. “We join with the elected officials in South Orange and with the clergy of all our synagogues to strongly denounce these acts, and to offer our support.”

Adams continued, “Rights of free speech and protest do not give anyone the right to deface property or make threats against the Jewish community. Whether these acts were committed by residents of South Orange or Maplewood or from people outside of our community, our message to you is clear. We stand together to resist and reject your intimidation and disrespect of the Jewish residents in our towns. An act of hate toward one is an act of hate toward all of us.”