South Orange to Host Groundbreaking for ADA Improvements at Fr. Monella Community Center Oct. 1

A coalition of governmental, nonprofit and community organizations are hosting a groundbreaking and community celebration at the Fr. Vincent Monella Community center in the Seton Village neighborhood of South Orange on Saturday, October 1.

The township of South Orange Village was gifted with the building at 133 Fairview in 2021. Last fall, the South Orange Board of Trustees awarded $14,500 to hire Alexander Elias Architecture for a 12-month period for architectural services — beginning with oversight of a CDBG [Community Development Black Grant] grant to improve ADA access to the building.

Officials have touted investment in 133 Fairview as part of a community renaissance which also includes other improvements, grants and projects on Irvington Avenue and in the Seton Village neighborhood — such as streetscape improvements, Carter Park upgrades, a $125,000 grant from the New Jersey Neighborhood Preservation Program, and the upcoming development of blighted properties at 270/299 Irvington Avenue.

From South Orange Village, Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP), Essex County Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), and New Jersey Department of Community Affairs:

Groundbreaking Ceremony and Celebration at Fr. Vincent Monella Community Center at 133 Fairview Avenue

October 1st celebration of Phase 1 ADA improvements and collaboration with Community Coalition on Race’s Integrated Art Circles Program.

South Orange, NJ – South Orange Village, Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP), Essex County Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), and New Jersey Department of Community Affairs are pleased to announce building upgrades to the Fr. Vincent Monella Community Center at 133 Fairview Avenue in South Orange. The first phase of construction will include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to the building including accessible parking, installation of ramps and chair lists, and the installation of a four-stop elevator as well as other building updates and enhancements. Plans for building use and functions will continue with public feedback sessions scheduled in 2022-2023.

We are thrilled to partner with the Community Coalition on Race (CCR) to celebrate building improvements as well as the CCR Integrated Art Circles program that led to the “Gather” installation at 133 Fairview. Our community has indeed gathered this past summer in front of the gorgeous installation”, says Sally Unsworth, Seton Village NPP Coordinator. “Whether it was outside yoga, neighborhood block parties, local merchant flea markets or live music, “Gather” was the perfect backdrop to evoke exactly what the Fr. Vincent Monella Community Center is about – a place for folks to congregate and enjoy community.”

The groundbreaking celebration begins at 1 PM. The community is also invited to a free outdoor yoga class at 12 PM on the front lawn at 133 Fairview. The event will include tours of the community center as well as light refreshments and music.