Summit Downtown Announces Two Special February Events for the ‘Month of Love’

Valentine’s Day is almost here. February is the month of love and Summit Downtown Inc. (SDI) is excited to announce a virtual family event and initiative for February 2022: The “Family Night In” promotion will take place on Thursday, February 17 and the “I Love Summit” initiative will run throughout the month of February.

Family Night In ● February 17

This second year family event is geared to families but fun for everyone! Visit the SDI website to see how you can show your love for Summit by participating in the “Family Night In” promotion. Summit Downtown Inc. will be selling “Family Night In” packages through the SDI website at summitdowntown.org until February 15 – for pickup on February 17. The package consists of a selection of items procured from downtown businesses and includes a family meal, candy or treats, and a choice of crafting activities or board games or activities. The packages will be available for collection at the participating food businesses. Share a picture of your night on social media and stand a chance to win a Summit VISA Gift Card. Summit VISA Gift Cards are accepted by over 100 Summit businesses city-wide! The winner will be notified by email.

Participating businesses:

Winberie’s Restaurant and Bar

Doria’s Pizza

BarBacoa

Tito’s Burritto’s and Wings

Sweet Nothings

Brownie Points Bakery

Color Me Mine

The Toy Professor

A to Zoom

Participating businesses are grateful for the support.

I love Summit ● February

Shop small, shop local and show your love for Summit throughout the month of February. Follow SDI’s social media (Facebook, Instagram) as they highlight stores and restaurants in Summit and all the things everyone loves about them. SDI reps will be out and about taking pictures and videos of people enjoying your favorite spots.

Summit VISA Gift Cards

Looking for a new way to support local Summit businesses while giving a great gift to that special someone this Valentine’s Day or for any occasion? Accepted at over 100 Summit businesses, both in and outside the downtown, Summit VISA Gift Cards are available for purchase at summitdowntown.org. Show your love by getting Summit Gift Cards!

