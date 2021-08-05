‘SunUp’ Fundraiser in Maplewood August 13 to Raise Funds for ‘Justice for Moussa,’ Isaiah House

From Isaiah House:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – August 3, 2021 – The social services nonprofit organization Isaiah House announced today that it will hold its first annual “SunUp” event at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, in Maplewood Memorial Park. Inspired by the popular morning rave party Daybreaker, the event includes an hour of yoga and meditation with Baker Street Yoga, followed by spirited dancing led by local disc jockey Jen Jones, an Australian native who has spun at exclusive shows across the world.

Proceeds will be donated to Isaiah House, East Orange’s only homeless shelter, and the “Justice for Moussa” fund – dedicated to solving the June murder of Moussa Fofana, who was an 18-year-old Columbia High School junior.

“I am a huge fan of Daybreaker, and it struck me that we could do a similar benefit in Maplewood,” says Kristen Beveridge, South Orange resident who serves on the Isaiah House board. “Yoga and dancing are activities that people of all ages can enjoy, so families can come together. This is a perfect event to kick off a summer day.”

Isaiah House provides support services for the most fragile members of the community, including those who have been devastated by unemployment, illness, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, fires and crises. During COVID, the shelter provided nearly $285,000 in rental assistance to East Orange residents, and its food pantry served nearly 12,000 people from 6,000 households – a 40 percent increase over 2019.

“Though the need for funds continues to be strong due to COVID’s devastating impact, we’ve been unable to hold live events for over 18 months,” says Elizabeth Kubany, co-chair of the event and Isaiah House board member. “We are thrilled to produce this fantastic outdoor experience and hope to sell all 250 tickets we have available.”

The SunUp for Isaiah House event takes place from 7:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, August 13 at 580 Valley Street in Maplewood. Tickets are $60 for adults, $30 for teens, and $100 for families; the event is limited to 250 participants. Coffee and treats will be available during the event for purchase via Drip Coffee and other local vendors. Custom Isaiah House t-shirts can also be purchased in advance and worn at the event, with proceeds going to Isaiah House.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here. SunUp is part of the Isaiah House Houses of Love Summer Series. The summer program invites supporters in the surrounding area to open their yards, patios, decks and pools to friends and family for fundraising events. So far, the program has raised $16,000, with three more parties planned in August.

About Isaiah House:

Isaiah House is a community fixture established in 1988 with a mission to reduce the prevalence of homelessness, hunger and unemployment throughout Essex County with a focus on the Oranges and Newark. Serving as an alliance between the Community Service Council of the Oranges and Maplewood (a division of United Way of Essex and West Hudson) the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills, and the Concerned Clergy of East Orange, Isaiah House remains the only shelter in East Orange and provides temporary and permanent lodging, food, social and financial services, as well as comfort and hope for families and individuals every year. The organization’s unique approach is based on the firm belief that individual progress and development is enhanced and augmented by the assistance of loved ones.

To learn more about Isaiah House, visit: https://www.isaiahhouse.org/

Click here to purchase tickets: https://secure.givelively.org/event/isaiah-house/sunup-for-isaiah-house