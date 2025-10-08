Former Board of Education Member Mazzocchi Endorses Caplan, Donahue & Rishi

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the November 4, 2025 general election. Find out more about submitting endorsements or statements of support here. Follow Village Green election coverage here.

As a former member of the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education, I have witnessed firsthand both the challenges and opportunities our district faces. Today, the most pressing issue is our looming budget crisis. The numbers are stark, and the decisions ahead will require not only fiscal discipline but also vision, transparency, and a genuine commitment to equity. For these reasons, I strongly endorse Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi for the Board of Education.

What sets this team apart is their ability to combine financial expertise with a deep respect for the educational mission of our schools. They understand that balancing the budget is not simply an exercise in subtraction but an opportunity to align resources with priorities. Their platform calls for multi-year fiscal planning, careful scrutiny of contracts, and the pursuit of public-private partnerships to bring in new revenue. These are exactly the kinds of solutions our district needs to weather the storm while protecting the core of what makes our schools strong.

Just as important, Caplan, Donahue, and Rishi are committed to transparency and community engagement. A budget is a moral document, and the public deserves to understand not only the numbers but also the rationale behind decisions. This slate has pledged to “open the books,” share real-time updates, and engage the community in honest dialogue. That is how trust is built, and without trust, no district can move forward.

Their platform also recognizes that equity must remain non-negotiable. Far too often, when cuts are made, the burden falls disproportionately on our most vulnerable students. CDR has been clear that they will fight to protect co-teaching models, inclusion services, and support staff. They know that these investments are not luxuries—they are lifelines for many families.

Another reason I support this team is their approach to teachers and staff. Having served on the Board, I know that morale, retention, and professional growth are critical. CDR’s commitment to partnership with educators—through competitive compensation, meaningful engagement, and respect—will help rebuild a positive culture in our schools.

Finally, Caplan, Donahue, and Rishi bring a holistic vision for students. They see education as more than test scores. Their priorities include expanding career and technical education, strengthening academic rigor, and protecting the arts and extracurriculars that shape well-rounded graduates. At the same time, they understand the importance of addressing infrastructure and transportation issues that directly impact daily learning.

Our district is at a crossroads. We cannot afford to lurch from one crisis to another. We need board members who will think long-term, work collaboratively, and keep both students and taxpayers at the center of every decision. Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi offer that combination of heart and expertise.

I urge my neighbors to join me in supporting them on Election Day.

Sincerely,

Tony Mazzocchi

Former Member, South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education