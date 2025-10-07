WATCH: Board of Education Candidates Discuss Integration, Equity

The six candidates running for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education discussed issues of integration and equity at the annual Community Coalition on Race candidates forum on October 6. The evening began with introductions from Schools Committee Co-chairs Erin Siders and Jocelyn Ryan and the forum was moderated by Norman Francis.

“For over 25 years the Schools Committee has worked on issues of integration and equity in our school district,” said Siders, who herself served on the BOE for three years. “Our goal is a school district that is stablely integrated overall; where there is equity for all students within classes, levels and schools; where the staff is racially and culturally diverse, and committed to creating an inclusive, bias-free environment.”

“The successful candidates will have an important role in guiding district policy for the next three years. So tonight, we will be learning how their views on integration and equity are likely to shape that work,” said Siders.

The candidates then took turns answering six questions from the Schools Committee, followed by a series of questions from the audience. The six questions are listed here. Village Green will be transcribing and posting answers by candidates in the next few days. In the meantime, watch the video below to see how the candidates answered.

Timestamp: 10:30 — Question 1. There are differing opinions on the success of the Intentional Integration Initiative so far. How do you think its success should be measured?

Order of response: Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, Meredith Higgins, Malini Nayar, Ashwat Rishi, Paul Stephan

18:28 — Question 2. What do you understand about the opportunity gap and its persistence in the SOMA School District?

Order of response: Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, Meredith Higgins, Malini Nayar, Ashwat Rishi, Paul Stephan, Daniel Caplan

26:10 — Questions 3. We believe that the role of the district is to identify and remove systemic barriers that obstruct equal access and opportunity for all students. What specific actions or policies would you advocate to ensure that every student, regardless of race, income, language or ability, can thrive in our schools?

Order of response: Meredith Higgins, Malini Naya, Ashwat Rishi, Paul Stephan, Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue

33:51 — Question 4. There are a lot of new families in the community who are unaware of the history of integration efforts in our district. When someone asks you why we launched the III, how do you answer?

Malini Nayar, Ashwat Rishi, Paul Stephan, Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, Meredith Higgins

41:02 — Question 5. Title I requires a district parent and family engagement policy. Our district policy states that, in part, the schools will provide full opportunities for the participation of parents of children with limited English proficiency, including providing information and school reports in an understandable format. How do you think the district is doing in this area? How are you engaging non-English speakers during your campaign?

Ashwat Rishi, Paul Stephan, Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, Meredith Higgins, Malini Nayar

49:40 — Question 6. If a Black family is considering to move to SOMA and asks your opinion on the school district for their children, how would you answer that?

Paul Stephan, Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, Meredith Higgins, Malini Nayar, Ashwat Rishi

Audience questions and closing remarks followed.

