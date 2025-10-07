SOMA Activists Plan 2nd ‘No Kings’ Protest for October 18

“No Kings” — a national umbrella organization protesting actions by the Trump Administration — is seeking to build on the momentum of nationwide protests in June, with another countrywide Day of Action on October 18.

Maplewood will host one of the more than 2,000 local No Kings rallies planned across the nation that day.

The local protest is being organized by the grassroots progressive group SOMA Action. The Maplewood “No Kings” Day of Action, is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., at the Gazebo on Springfield Avenue.

“Building on the momentum of June’s historic mobilization that brought over 1,000 participants to the streets in South Orange, the upcoming rally will occur in coordination with hundreds of organizations nationwide and around the globe in a united show of democratic resistance,” read a release from SOMA Action.

“What we saw in June was extraordinary, not just in numbers, but in commitment,” said Erika Malinoski, Co-President of SOMA Action.

“Since then, we’ve witnessed an important shift. More people and institutions are finding their courage and choosing to stand up rather than stand down,” said Malinoski. “This second No Kings rally is about showing that this movement isn’t fading, it’s growing stronger and more organized every day. We’re in this for the long haul, building the sustained power needed to protect democracy for future generations.”

Allison Posner, Co-President of SOMA Action, emphasized the movement’s commitment to peaceful action.

“Our strength comes from our values and our unity, not from intimidation or violence,” Posner said. “Every No Kings event is rooted in nonviolent principles because that’s how we build a movement that truly represents the America we want our children to inherit. We’re creating spaces where people can come together safely, raise their voices collectively, and channel their energy into meaningful, long-term organizing.”

“In June, millions of people came together for the largest single day mobilization in history,” said Leah Greenberg, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible in a release from NoKings.org. “We not only shot down the president’s ego and rained on his birthday parade, we sent a strong, unified message to the entire world: America has no kings. No Kings reminded us all that we are the majority, and we will stop authoritarianism in its tracks. Since then, the president has continued his attacks on our communities and our democracy, but our movement has only grown stronger. On October 18, we’ll be back in the streets to show once again that power belongs to the people – not the loser want-to-be King.”

According to SOMA Action, the Oct. 18 Maplewood rally will “feature opportunities for participants to connect with local organizers and sign up for ongoing civic engagement initiatives.” In addition, “All participants are expected to adhere to principles of nonviolent action, seek to de-escalate potential confrontations, and act lawfully. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, are prohibited at all No Kings events.”

Registration and additional details are available through SOMA Action’s Mobilize platform. https://www.mobilize.us/ somaaction/event/837829/

About SOMA Action

SOMA Action’s mission is to drive progressive change by opening democracy for all, creating a just and equitable society and government at all levels, and motivating climate justice. We’re committed to building a more educated, informed, and politically active community that can achieve these goals. SOMA Action’s voter guide for the 2025 General Election is now available at https://www.somaaction.org/ voter-guide.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Co-Presidents Erika Malinoski and Allison Posner, contact: [email protected]