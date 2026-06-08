South Orange to Host World Cup Watch Party and Juneteeth Celebration in Meadowland Park, June 19

From South Orange Village Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs:

As the world’s biggest sporting event takes center stage, South Orange will bring the excitement home with a free community FIFA World Cup Watch Party & Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19th, in Meadowland Park, adjacent to The Baird Community Center.

Combining the global energy of the FIFA World Cup with the celebration and reflection of Juneteenth, this unique community event will feature live World Cup matches on a jumbo LED screen, cultural performances, food trucks, a beer garden hosted by the Meadowland Park Conservancy, a community drum circle with Yahaya Kamate, and a free youth soccer clinic led by the Columbia High School Girls Soccer Team and Head Varsity Coach Mateo Green.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. with a Community Drum Circle and youth soccer clinic for grades 2 through 6. Participants will have the opportunity to learn skills, play games, and meet members of the Columbia High School Girls Soccer Team while celebrating the spirit of teamwork and community.

At 2:30 p.m., residents will gather for welcome remarks, community readings, and a Juneteenth reading honoring the history, resilience, and contributions of Black Americans. The celebration then shifts to the global stage as fans come together to watch FIFA World Cup action on a giant outdoor LED screen.

Event Schedule

1:30–2:30 p.m. — Community Drum Circle

1:30 p.m. — Free Youth Soccer Clinic (Grades 2–6)

2:30–2:45 p.m. — Welcome Remarks, Speeches & Community Readings

3:00 p.m. — USA vs. Australia (FIFA World Cup Watch Party)

6:00 p.m. — Scotland vs. Morocco (FIFA World Cup Watch Party)

Additional attractions include:

2 FIFA World Cup matches on a jumbo LED screen

Juneteenth cultural programming

Food trucks

Beer garden hosted by the Meadowland Park Conservancy

Family-friendly activities and soccer fun

“This event reflects everything that makes South Orange such a vibrant and welcoming community,” said Matt Gray, Director of Recreation & Cultural Affairs for South Orange Village. “We’re bringing together the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, the significance of Juneteenth, and the joy of gathering in one of our community’s most beautiful public spaces. Whether you’re coming to cheer on Team USA, celebrate Juneteenth, participate in the soccer clinic, or simply enjoy a summer day with friends and neighbors, there’s something here for everyone.”

South Orange Recreation & Cultural Affairs extends sincere thanks to local sponsors Heather & Suki Real Estate Group, Joanne Watkins Homes, and Jacqueline Hunter Realtor of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty for their generous support of this community celebration. Special thanks to Ron Boogie Brown of the Little Shop of Hip Hop for the super fun and funky logo!

The Village anticipates a strong turnout and encourages guests to plan ahead for parking. Parking will be available throughout the surrounding neighborhood and nearby public lots. Attendees are encouraged to allow extra time for arrival and to be respectful of neighboring residents.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, family, friends, and plenty of team spirit for an unforgettable day of soccer, culture, community, and celebration.

For additional information, visit SouthOrange.org.