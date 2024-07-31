Arts & CultureCommunityEventsMaplewoodSouth Orange

VIDEO: Durand-Hedden & Coalition on Race 2024 Juneteenth Celebration

by
The Village Green
For those who were unable to attend Juneteenth 2024, co-hosted by Durand-Hedden House & Garden and the South Orange/Maplewood, videographer Max Grodman has captured the essence of the event in this video:

The event took place Sunday, June 18 at the historic Durand-Hedden House & Garden on Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.

Nancy Gagnier, Executive Director of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, provided this recap of the day:

“We celebrated Juneteenth at Durand-Hedden House for the 5th year with a display about the history of the holiday, a focus on the history of enslaved people in New Jersey, and an art exhibit. On the grounds and gardens, there were historical reenactments, children’s activities, and more. Keynote speaker Khalil Gibran Muhammad gave attendees a valuable historical perspective on Juneteenth, including its importance today as we fight for racial equity in a democracy that continues to privilege white people and reenforce the disadvantages experienced by people of color. Other notable guests at the event were Assemblywoman Garnet Hall (D-28), Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe, and South Orange Councilmember Summer Jones.”

See photos from the event on the CCR’s website: https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/juneteenth_2024_a_celebration_of_freedom_pictures

