Weekly WNTR Holiday Village and Makers Market Comes to Springfield Avenue Maplewood Starting Nov. 26

From Springfield Avenue Partnership

Yale Corner on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood will turn into a winter wonderland with hot cocoa, fresh-cut Christmas trees, Hanukkah activities, African drumming, local music, plus shopping for the whole family from local makers.

WNTR will run weekends (both Saturdays and Sundays) starting after Thanksgiving, from 12-4pm, and Friday, November 26th, a day Team WNTR is calling “Family Friday.”

WNTR Holiday Village and Makers Market is hosted by General Store Cooperative and Springfield Avenue Partnership, with support from Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate.

“We wanted to run something that would celebrate a variety of winter holidays and offer a fun spin on the traditional holiday markets,” says Amy Howlett, one of the event organizers. “For example, Santa will be there, just not as you would expect.”

Some WNTR highlights include: the Sandwicheria Food Truck, Metropolitan Klezmer, and a musical-instrument “petting zoo” courtesy of InTune. WNTR-goers can also browse local wares including artisanal chocolates, ceramics, toys, candles, and more.

Over the course of the 9-day market, WNTR will host more than 70 local makers and over 20 different activities and performances. A complete calendar can be found at WNTRinMaplewood.com, where you can also sign up to receive updates and special offers.

“WNTR is shaping up to be the best market season at Yale Corner to date, as we know everyone is excited for a return to a fun, festive holiday season. WNTR visitors are also encouraged to visit the great shops on Springfield Avenue, many of which are a quick walk from Yale Corner,” adds Nicole Dooskin Wallace of Springfield Avenue Partnership.

WNTR Holiday Village and Markers Market

Yale Corner @ 1866 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

November 26, 27, & 28

December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, & 19

12pm-4pm

For more information, please contact caryn@generalstorecooperative.com