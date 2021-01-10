Adams to Seek Reelection; Maplewood Democratic Committee Seeks Applications for Endorsement

Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams will seek reelection for a third term, according to a release from the Maplewood Democratic Committee.

However, Adams will need to apply — along with other candidates — for endorsement by the Maplewood Democratic Committee for the June primary. Deadline for submissions is February 22, 2021. Adams’ prior running mate, Greg Lembrich, announced last fall that he will not seek reelection.

See more below.

From the MAPLEWOOD DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE:

The Maplewood Democratic Committee requests submissions from all those interested in running with the party’s endorsement for the positions of Township Committee Member and Democratic Party District Lender.

The seats on the Township Committee currently held by Nancy Adams and Greg Lembrich will be up for election in November. The new three-year terms will begin on January 1, 2022. Greg Lembrich announced at the end of last year that he will not be seeking to be re-elected. Nancy Adams is planning to run again.

The Maplewood Democratic Committee will endorse candidates for the Township Committee seats in the June 8 Democratic Primary. Along with considering the requests by Nancy Adams to be endorsed, the Committee will consider all individuals seeking the Committee’s endorsement. Anyone interested in seeking the Democratic Committee’s endorsement should submit a resume and letter of interest to Ian Grodman, Chair, by February 22, 2021. Interviews will be conducted by the full Maplewood Democratic Committee (most likely by zoom call) on March 1. All submissions and inquiries should be sent to [email protected] on or before February 22, 2021.

In addition, the Maplewood Democratic Committee seeks submissions from those interested in serving as Democratic Party District Leaders. These positions are voted for by registered Democrats in each of Maplewood’s 21 election districts in the June Primary in even numbered years. The District Leader election did not take place in 2020 due to barriers presented to filing nominating petitions as a result of the global pandemic, and the election was postponed to this year, June, 2021.

District Leaders are responsible to work on behalf of the Party promoting Democratic ideals and Democratic candidates. That involves canvassing on behalf of Democratic candidates in their districts before both the Primary and General Election each year, and attending at least four Maplewood Democratic Committee meetings each year, in addition to attending meetings of the full Essex County Democratic Committee. District Leaders generally serve for two-year terms, but the new term will be for one year due to last year’s election not taking place. District Leaders also participate in interviewing and endorsing candidates for Township Committee each year.

Those interested should submit a resume and letter of interest to Ian Grodman, Chair, at [email protected], by February 22, 2021..