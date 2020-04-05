Election Maplewood

DeLuca & Dafis File for 2020 Maplewood Township Committee Runs, June 2 Primary Likely to Be Postponed

By access_timeApr-05-2020

Victor DeLuca and Dean Dafis have both filed to run as Democrats for the Maplewood Township Committee, with their petitions certified by the Essex County Clerk this past week.

No one filed to run as a Republican for the primary, which is scheduled for June 2, 2020.

Dafis will be running for his second three-year term on the Maplewood Township Committee. DeLuca, who had served as mayor for 14 years before stepping down last year, is currently serving his 7th three-year term on the TC.

Vic DeLuca and Dean Dafis in the time before social distancing. Photo from Nov. 3, 2017.

Neither DeLuca nor Dafis has yet responded to a request for comment.

Although the result of the Maplewood TC primary seems all but assured as a victory for Dafis and DeLuca, Gov. Phil Murphy indicated on Friday that the primary will most probably be postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We have a lot more flexibility than I thought we had two days ago, and we’re going to make a decision on that pretty soon,” Murphy said during his daily coronavirus press briefing on April 3, as reported by Politico. “I would be stunned if we stay at June 2.”

Read the candidates’ 2017 statements here:

You May Also Like

  • DeLuca & Dafis File for 2020 Maplewood Township Committee Runs, June 2 Primary Likely to Be Postponed
  • COVID-19’s Impact on Upcoming Elections in New Jersey
  • OPINION: SOMA Action Commends Freeholders' Decision to Replace Voting Machines
  • South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed to Accept Lawson-Muhammad 30-Day Suspension

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *