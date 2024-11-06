Democratics Adams & Herman Win Uncontested Election for Maplewood Township Committee

The following statement is from Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and Malia Herman (visit the Essex County Clerk’s website for updated election results):

Democratic nominees Nancy Adams and Malia Herman soared to an easy victory Tuesday in the Maplewood Township Committee election. The pair did not face opposition.

The win secures a fourth term for Adams, who is finishing her ninth year on the Township Committee, and a first term for Herman. Township Committee terms are for three years.

“I am grateful to all residents who came out to participate in our Democracy today. Thank you all for voting and thanks to all who worked on this year’s campaigns. Participation in our elections is crucial to the success of our Republic,” Adams said.

“I am so proud of Maplewood voters for turning out in record numbers. I’m thrilled to be joining the Township Committee and to make history as the first Latina elected to town government. I want to thank the voters of Maplewood for believing in me. I have spent the past few months doing a lot of listening. I look forward to getting to work on the issues important to you,” Herman said.