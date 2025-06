Early Voting for June 10 Primary Ends on Sunday, June 8

From the Essex County Clerk’s Office:

Please be advised that Early Voting for 2025 Primary Election will take place from June 3 to June 8, 2025. Voting Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

[Editor’s note: Find more information on voting, including sample ballots at: essexclerk.com. Read Village Green’s election coverage here: villagegreennj.com/category/election/.

Early Voting Locations are as follows:

BLOOMFIELD

WATSESSING PARK COMMUNITY CENTER

BLOOMFlELD AVENUE

EAST ORANGE

EAST ORANGE CITY HALL

44 CITY HALL PLAZA

FAIRFIELD

FAIRFIELD COMMUNITY CENTER

22 l HOLLYWOOD A VENUE

IRVINGTON

IRVINGTON MUNICIPAL BUILDING

1 CIVIC SQUARE WEST

VERONA

VERONA COMMUNITY CENTER

880 BLOOMFIELD AVENUE

WEST ORANGE

BERSON FAMILY CENTER, SOUTH MOUNTAIN RECREATION COMPLEX

560 NORTHFIELD A VENUE

NEWARK

ESSEX COUNTY COMPLEX PARKING GARAGE

WEST MARKET STREET ENTRANCE

STEVE ADUBATO CENTER

BRANCH BROOK PARK

WEEQUAHIC PARK COMMUNITY CENTER

MEEKER AND ELIZABETH AVENUE ENTRANCE

WEST SIDE PARK COMMUNITY CENTER

600 SOUTH 17th STREET